Residents in one metro Atlanta county will soon have new option to access county services

Midtown Atlanta Skyline (Scott Flynn)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County officials get an update on progress of the $15M renovations for the North Fulton Health and Human Services Center.

Right now residents in this part of the county hoping to access public health or even senior services have to go to Roswell or Sandy Springs.

Once the building on North Point Parkway in Alpharetta opens, County Manager Dick Anderson says that won’t be the case. The new facility will offer access to behavioral health programs, as well.

“Our hope is that all these services combined really draw people in and that leads to a healthier lifestyle and longer life for our residents,” Anderson says.

The 108,000 square foot facility is set to open in the first part of next year.

