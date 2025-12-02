Project to increase green space along Chattahoochee River gets another boost

The Trust for Public Land has transferred over 14 acres of riverfront property in Sandy Springs to the National Park Service, expanding the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area's Island Ford Unit.
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A project to increase green space along the Chattahoochee River is getting another boost.

The Trust for Public Land says they’ve finalized the acquisition of more than 70 acres to expand Campbellton Park in Chattahoochee Hills.

Trust for Public Land State Director George Dusenbury tells WSB Radio it’s part of their Riverlands project.

“It’s another step forward in terms of creating that 100-mile park through the heart of the sixth largest metropolitan region in the country,” says Dusenbury.

The expansion will provide access to more than a half mile of river front.

The $2.5 million project was made possible with a Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant.

