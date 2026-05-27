Police issue warning after recent bear sightings in metro Atlanta city

ALHARETTA, GA — Police are reminding residents in one metro Atlanta city to be on alert after a recent uptick in bear sightings.

There have been a number of bear sightings in Alpharetta, including at the Avalon shopping district.

Alpharetta Police Lt. Jason Carter says residents should avoid interacting with bears if they are seen.

“No selfies with bears,” Carter said. “Don’t try to pet the bear, don’t try to feed the bear.”

Officials say sightings typically increase in late spring and early summer as young male bears leave the North Georgia mountains in search of new territory and food sources.

Last week, police responded to the Lantern Ridge subdivision area near Alpharetta Elementary School after reports of a bear wandering nearby.

Alpharetta Police Captain Jakai Braithwaite also warned residents not to approach the bear.

“Definitely avoid approaching animals, we’ve heard that before, people try to get close to them, or take a photograph with them, we tell you to definitely stay away from that,” Braithwaite said last week.

Braithwaite previously said construction activity in the area could be contributing to the recent bear sightings.

Authorities are reminding residents to keep their distance and report any sightings to police.

Here are some helpful tips by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources: