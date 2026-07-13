Police issue warning after black bear spotted in metro Atlanta neighborhood

SMYRNA, GA — Smyrna police are warning residents after a black bear was recently spotted in the backyard of a home near Cottesford Drive and Windy Hill Road.

Police said the bear did not approach anyone or cause any damage, but residents are being urged to take extra precautions and avoid interacting with the animal.

“Residents are advised to keep a safe distance and never approach or attempt to feed the bear. Please supervise children outdoors, keep small pets indoors or closely monitored, and secure trash cans, pet food, bird feeders, and other potential food sources,” Smyrna police officials said.

Anyone who sees the bear is advised to give it plenty of space and allow it a clear path to leave the area.

Police are reminding residents to stay alert, stay safe and share the information with neighbors in the area.

The sighting comes after similar black bear warnings in other metro Atlanta communities. In June, the Senoia Police Department said they were aware of Black bear sightings in a residential area. In May, a black bear was seen in the area near an elementary school and subdivision in Alpharetta.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources shared these tips to avoid conflicts with bears:

Never Feed or Approach Bears: Feeding bears (intentionally or unintentionally) trains them to approach homes and people for more food. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs!

Secure Food, Garbage And Recycling: Food and food odors attract bears so don’t reward them with easily available food or garbage.

Remove Bird Feeders When Bears Are Active: Birdseed and other grains have a high calorie content making them very attractive to bears. The best way to avoid conflicts with bears is to remove feeders during active bear sightings.

Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors: Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and then remove leftover food and food bowl. Securely store these foods so nothing is available to bears.

Clean And Store Grills: After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed. Store cleaned grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

Alert Neighbors To Bear Activity:

Share news with your friends and neighbors about recent bear activity and how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; are you willing to adapt to living near bears.

More information about bear activity and safety tips is available on the BearWise website.