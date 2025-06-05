Pilot plan to bring fleet of autonomous vehicles to the BeltLine is approved

BEEP Autonomous Shuttle
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — If you live or work in the West End area, a plan to bring driverless cars to the community has been approved.

Members of the Atlanta Region Transit-Link Authority met Thursday morning and with a unanimous vote they decided to approve a pilot program that would bring autonomous vehicles to the westside trail.

The Atlanta BeltLine board has approved a $3M plan for two projects. One of them brings autonomous cars to MARTA’s West End MARTA station.

Florida based Beep will operate the four autonomous shuttles.

Jill Johnson with the Atlanta BeltLine says the whole goal is providing better transportation options to residents in the West End area.

These autonomous shuttles will also make stops along a roughly two mile route which includes the Atlanta University Center and the Lee and White Entertainment District which is adjacent to the Westside Trail.

BEEP Proposed Route

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!