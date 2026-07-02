Peachtree Road Race expected to begin under Red Flag conditions amid heat

ATLANTA — The heat could have a major impact on this year’s Peachtree Road Race as officials closely monitor weather conditions ahead of Saturday’s event.

The Atlanta Track Club said the race will likely begin under Red Flag conditions based on the current forecast.

The race uses a color-coded Event Alert System to monitor weather conditions, according to Atlanta Track Club officials.

If conditions reach Black Flag, officials said the race would be stopped.

According to WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards, the forecast is similar to the past two years. The forecast low is expected to be 77 degrees Saturday morning, which would tie the warmest recorded low temperature for the Fourth of July in Atlanta.

Metro Atlanta has been under heat advisories and warnings throughout the week, leading officials to open multiple cooling centers.

Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the world’s largest 10K through Buckhead and Midtown Atlanta as the race celebrates its 57th year.

Due to the expected heat, officials are urging runners and spectators to stay hydrated and recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.

“Atlanta Track Club will continue to evaluate conditions leading up to and throughout race morning,” officials said. “Any changes to the Event Alert System level will be communicated through official event channels, including atlantatrackclub.org, social media, email, text messaging, and on-course signage. We encourage all participants to arrive prepared, have a race plan that accounts for the weather, and prioritize their health and safety above performance goals.”

The Atlanta Track Club also encourages runners and walkers to:

• Slow their pace

• Utilize cooling and water spray stations along the course

• Stay hydrated before, during and after the race

• Take fluids at every hydration station

• Pay close attention to their bodies and know their personal limits

• Follow instructions from race officials, volunteers and medical personnel