Peachtree City debuts major indoor pickleball facility as sport surges in popularity

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — A major new sports facility is opening its doors on Sunday as Let’s Go Pickleball and Padel celebrates its grand opening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General Manager Chase Mason says the celebration will include competitions, prizes, and appearances from pros playing on the courts. The Peachtree City location is the franchise’s first indoor court facility, offering a 53,000-square-foot space dedicated solely to pickleball and padel athletes and enthusiasts.

Peachtree City has long been a hub for the fast-growing sport. The PTC Fayette Pickleball Club now has more than 750 members, making it one of the largest pickleball clubs in Georgia, a key reason the franchise chose the city for its first indoor complex.

Mason says the facility will focus on community partnerships, including hosting charity events alongside the PTC Fayette Pickleball Club, and will serve as home base for the Fayette Chamber of Commerce for the next three years.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.