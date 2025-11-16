Peachtree City debuts major indoor pickleball facility as sport surges in popularity

Peachtree City Council approves $2.37 million, 18-court pickleball construction SOURCE: City of Peachtree City, Tarkett Construction, AMPERE
By WSB Radio News Staff

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — A major new sports facility is opening its doors on Sunday as Let’s Go Pickleball and Padel celebrates its grand opening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General Manager Chase Mason says the celebration will include competitions, prizes, and appearances from pros playing on the courts. The Peachtree City location is the franchise’s first indoor court facility, offering a 53,000-square-foot space dedicated solely to pickleball and padel athletes and enthusiasts.

Peachtree City has long been a hub for the fast-growing sport. The PTC Fayette Pickleball Club now has more than 750 members, making it one of the largest pickleball clubs in Georgia, a key reason the franchise chose the city for its first indoor complex.

Mason says the facility will focus on community partnerships, including hosting charity events alongside the PTC Fayette Pickleball Club, and will serve as home base for the Fayette Chamber of Commerce for the next three years.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!