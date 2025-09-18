Norfolk Southern donates $350K to Atlanta Community Food Bank to help fight hunger

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has opened its first free-standing store in the city of Atlanta, providing a new resource for residents in need of food assistance.

ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern has partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help combat hunger in the Atlanta area, donating $350,000 to support food distribution efforts.

The partnership is designed to address food insecurity by enhancing the food bank’s ability to provide nutritious meals to those in need.

President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Kyle Waide, expressed gratitude for the partnership, noting the growing need in the region. Waide says the Atlanta Community Food Bank has seen a 14% increase in demand over the last year.

“Norfolk Southern’s commitment to community means we have the ability to respond both now and in the future to ensure no one goes hungry in greater Atlanta and North Georgia,” Waide said.

Norfolk Southern officials said the collaboration includes both financial support and employee engagement initiatives.