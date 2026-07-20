New survey shows Atlantans want innovation that solves everyday problems

ATLANTA — Atlanta is considered a major innovation hub for U.S. businesses, but a new survey finds nearly 80 percent of Americans believe companies are innovating in the wrong areas.

The survey from PMI US included residents in Atlanta and nine other cities associated with innovation. It found many Georgians are frustrated by the way companies talk about innovation, with many believing corporate rhetoric is often disconnected from the realities of today’s economy.

PMI US Senior Vice President Marian Salzman said Atlantans want innovation that creates opportunities and economic mobility instead of generating headlines.

“They want innovations that really create opportunities for themselves, their neighbors and their families.”

Salzman said Atlantans want companies to invest in affordable housing, good-paying jobs that do not necessarily require a four-year degree and making healthcare more accessible.

“Atlantans want to see companies acting as long-term partners, and that means investing in the things that matter to them like affordable housing, good paying jobs that don’t necessarily require a four year degree and making healthcare more accessible.”

The survey found nearly 90 percent of respondents are more likely to trust a company’s innovation claims when they can see the benefits in their own community.

“Overall, Atlantans were very much like the national sample that they want companies to deliver community impact versus attention-grabbing disruptions,” Salzman said.

She added, “We’ve got to recognize that innovations have to appeal to both the heart and the mind.”

Salzman also said businesses should focus on long-term investments that benefit communities.

“I say the number one lesson for an Atlanta business is don’t do an innovation that’s going to last three months, six months, or nine months, be absolutely sure that the benefits or whatever your initiating is going to be felt in the community five years from now.”

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.