New rankings place Georgia 22nd among best states to live

Map of Georgia Georgia
By WSB Radio News Staff

Georgia ranks 22nd overall in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best States rankings.

The rankings evaluate states in several categories, including economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, public safety and fiscal stability.

Georgia’s rankings include:

  • Overall: #22
  • Fiscal Stability: #10
  • Economy: #20
  • Infrastructure: #20
  • Crime & Corrections: #20
  • Natural Environment: #21
  • Education: #26
  • Opportunity: #31
  • Healthcare: #35

Utah ranked first overall, followed by South Dakota and Minnesota. Louisiana ranked last overall.

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