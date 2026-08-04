New rankings place Georgia 22nd among best states to live

Georgia ranks 22nd overall in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best States rankings.

The rankings evaluate states in several categories, including economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, public safety and fiscal stability.

Georgia’s rankings include:

Overall: #22

#22 Fiscal Stability: #10

#10 Economy: #20

#20 Infrastructure: #20

#20 Crime & Corrections: #20

#20 Natural Environment: #21

#21 Education: #26

#26 Opportunity: #31

#31 Healthcare: #35

Utah ranked first overall, followed by South Dakota and Minnesota. Louisiana ranked last overall.