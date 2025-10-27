New online program aims to train more youth sports officials in Georgia

ATLANTA — A new online training program designed to attract and train youth sports officials will launch early next year in Georgia.

The Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) is partnering with the Atlanta Braves, Falcons, and Atlanta United to create what organizers call a first-of-its-kind virtual officiating course. The goal is to address a growing shortage of officials across the state for sports such as baseball, softball, soccer, and football.

GRPA’s Steve Card says the program is meant to make officiating more accessible. “Maybe they’ve sat in the stands and watched various sports play out and thought, ‘Hey, I may be able to do that,’” Card said. “We want to really give people the opportunity to start with youth sports instead of jumping right to the high school level.”

Former Braves pitcher Greg McMichael says the shortage of referees has reached a critical point. “It’s a tough situation right now because we really do need people wanting to officiate,” McMichael said. “We’re providing an opportunity for that to happen, and we’re excited about what’s going to come of it.”

Organizers hope the program will draw younger candidates who can begin in youth leagues and eventually move up to officiate at the high school level.

Card says trained officials play an essential role in the experience for young athletes. “Officials have a big impact on youth experience in athletics,” he said.

The online officiating course is expected to be available early next year.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story