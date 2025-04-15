New ‘no-wake zone’ now in effect near Clark’s Bridge on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, GA — As boating season kicks off, visitors to Lake Lanier will need to ease off the throttle in a newly designated area near Clark’s Bridge.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has established a “Slow No-Wake Zone” in certain sections of the lake, requiring boaters to reduce speed to prevent large wakes near docks, recreational areas, and bridges.

“It’s trying to keep boats slow, especially when they are around docks or recreational areas, or bridges just like this Clark Bridge,” said Travis England with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

New buoys and signage marking the no-wake zone have already been placed and are visible to boaters. While not every violation will result in a citation, England warns that enforcement is possible.

“If you’re caught going full throttle through a no-wake zone and it’s reckless and endangering others, that could be leading towards an actual full citation,” he said.

Officials are encouraging boaters to review current regulations and check their safety equipment before heading out on the water this season.

The new zone is part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety for everyone enjoying Lake Lanier.