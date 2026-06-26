New affordable housing development opens on Atlanta’s Westside

ATLANTA — Community leaders have cut the ribbon on a new affordable housing development on Atlanta’s Westside aimed at increasing housing options in the city.

The 8-80 North Avenue development includes six apartments and two commercial spaces on a site that previously held an abandoned and deteriorating home.

“It was an absentee owner, they let the house deplete itself and who wants to have that kind of eye sore in the community,” said Invest Atlanta President Eloisa Klementich.

Klementich said the project received a $600,000 grant from the Tax Allocation District program.

“The TAD supported this project with a $600,000 grant,” she said.

The apartments are priced between $1,100 and $1,500 a month based on the area’s median income. Officials say the units are designed so residents do not spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

“It really allows people who need it the most and are limited in funds to really not pay more than 30% of their income towards housing,” Klementich said.

The development transformed what had been a single abandoned home into six two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments.

Officials say providing additional affordable housing remains a major focus as Atlanta continues to grow and housing costs increase.

“What we don’t want is people to feel like they have to leave the city, the area, the community, the neighborhood in which they grew up,” Klementich said.

According to the latest housing data, median home prices in metro Atlanta increased 2% in May 2026 compared to a year earlier. The median home price across the metro area is about $415,000, while median home prices in the city of Atlanta are just under $450,000.

English Avenue, where the development is located, has been home to several notable Atlantans, including Gladys Knight and Maynard Jackson.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.