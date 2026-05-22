Millions expected on roads as Memorial Day travel rush begins

ATLANTA — Millions of Americans are expected or have already hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend as the holiday travel period gets underway.

AAA predicts about 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday weekend, including about 1.3 million Georgians.

Correspondent Kris Van Cleave, traveling along Interstate 24 from Nashville to Atlanta, said highways are expected to become increasingly congested as the day continues.

“Triple expects more than 39 million travelers to drive this weekend even as gas prices are about $1.38 a gallon higher than last year. GasBuddy forecasts the national average could hit $4.80 a gallon by Labor Day,” Van Cleave said.

The national average for regular unleaded gasoline stands around $4.55 per gallon, while Georgia drivers are paying about $4.03 per gallon, roughly 50 cents lower than the national average.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says lane closures will be suspended statewide beginning at noon Friday through Tuesday at 5 a.m. to help ease holiday traffic congestion. Officials said construction crews may still be working near roadways and some long-term lane closures could remain in place for safety reasons.

Transportation officials expect the busiest travel times on metro Atlanta interstates to run from noon until 8 p.m. Friday, with Interstate 75 between Atlanta and Stockbridge expected to see the heaviest congestion during the weekend.

Bloomberg correspondent Tom Busby reported that rising gas prices continue to be driven by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Triple A says the average cost of a gallon of regular gas right now is $4.55 nationwide, above $4.50 for the first time in nearly four years and unless that Strait of Hormuz is reopened, GasBuddy predicts $5.00 a gallon of gas by the next big holiday, July 4th,” Busby said.

WSB travel editor Peter Greenberg said demand for travel remains strong despite the higher costs.

“The trains are full, the buses are full, even the cruise ships are full. The kickoff to summer looks pretty strong,” Greenberg said.

Georgia public safety officials are also urging drivers to remain cautious during the busy holiday weekend. Officials said troopers issued more than 14,000 tickets and made 413 DUI arrests during Memorial Day weekend in 2025.