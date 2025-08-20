Metro Atlanta school ranked among top high schools in the country

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — According to a new report from U.S. News and World Report, one metro Atlanta high school is ranked among the best high schools in the country.

Lawrenceville’s Gwinnett School of Math, Science, and Technology is ranked at #13 on the list.

It is also ranked the 11th best STEM school in the US.

98% of students participate in Advanced Placement courses and the school has a 100% graduation rate.

BASIS Tucson North, a charter school in Tuscson, Arizona, takes top spot in the nation.