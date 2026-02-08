Metro Atlanta native supports Super Bowl flyover in unique role

POWDER SPRINGS, GA — A metro Atlanta native has a unique role connected to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The U.S. Navy says Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Upton, who is from Powder Springs, is among the service members supporting Sunday’s flyover above Levi’s Stadium in California.

Upton is an aviation electrician’s mate, helping maintain the planes being used in the eight-aircraft flyover formation.

She will not be on the field, but has the task of maintaining the aircraft involved in Sunday’s flyover during the national anthem performance.

The Hillgrove High School graduate says she has been a football fan since she was a kid, and says having the chance to be involved in the Super Bowl flyover is surreal.