Metro Atlanta native Elana Meyers Taylor wins Gold medal

Photos: Humphries wins Olympic gold, Meyers Taylor takes silver in women's monobob Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, celebrates winning the silver medal in the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta county native has just big at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Douglas County native Elana Meyers Taylor won her first gold medal on Monday at the Women’s Monobob.

Taylor, who is 41-years-old, has medaled in all four of her previous Olympic appearances, previously winning bronze and silver in prior games.

