Metro Atlanta native Elana Meyers Taylor wins Gold medal

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta county native has just big at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in Milan, Italy.
Douglas County native Elana Meyers Taylor won her first gold medal on Monday at the Women’s Monobob.
Taylor, who is 41-years-old, has medaled in all four of her previous Olympic appearances, previously winning bronze and silver in prior games.
ELANA MEYERS TAYLOR WINS HER FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD! 🥇 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/UhzVCCy1Mi— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2026