Metro Atlanta high school celebrates state-of-the-art music studio and production lab

Microphone in audio booth
FILE PHOTO: Metro Atlanta high school celebrates state-of-the-art music studio and production lab
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta is celebrating the completion of a state-of-the art music studio and production lab that will allow students to hone their skills in podcasting, music production, and other creative pursuits.

The school’s principal, Dr. Ramon Garner, says students have already given it a big thumbs up.

“The excitement is back. The lightbulb is on for them when they see the space or when they’re working. They’re just engaged, they’re focused,” Garner says.

He’s excited for students to learn real trade skills that they can apply in the real world.

The studio is funded through a grant from the Save the Music Foundation.

