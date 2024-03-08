Mary Mac’s Tea Room will reopen ‘as quickly as possible’ following roof collapse

Mary Mac's Tea Room The roof partially collapsed at the iconic Mary Mac's Tea Room in midtown Atlanta. Crews temporarily blocked off part of Ponce De Leon Ave to assess the damage. Here is a look at the debris.

ATLANTA — Mary Mac’s Tea Room will open back up as soon as possible after part of the roof caved in earlier this week.

The iconic midtown Atlanta restaurant on Ponce De Leon Avenue temporarily closed after the roof collapsed over one of the dining rooms.

The collapse happened during heavy rain early Wednesday morning. Officials have not confirmed if that was the cause, but in a new statement, Mary Mac’s Tea Room spokespeople say the roof collapse was due to heavy rains.

A spokesperson for Mary Mac’s Tea Room says they will reopen the restaurant “as quickly as possible.”

“Early Wednesday morning, the roof above the Skyline dining rom of Mary Mac’s Team Room collapsed due to heavy rains. We are incredibly grateful that no one was injured, and that the vast majority of our beloved restaurant was not impacted. We are working to reopen as quickly as possible and are supporting our team members during this process. Our guests from Atlanta and beyond have supported Mary Mac’s Team Room for more than 75 years, and we are dedicated to reopening and continuing Mary Mac’s legacy of Southern food and hospitality for years to come. The overwhelming support from our community is what is keeping us and our team moving forward, and we look forward to reopening our doors and serving the food that Atlanta’s Dining Room is known for as soon as possible,” they said in a statement.

There is no timeline for when the restaurant will reopen, but spokespeople say they will keep the public up to date as soon as they know.

