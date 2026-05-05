Major delays expected across metro Atlanta as GDOT plans full closure of I-285

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning a full closure of Interstate 285 in both directions this weekend, warning of significant delays across metro Atlanta.

GDOT said all northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 will be closed between State Route 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) and Cascade Road (Exit 7) in Fulton County.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, and remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, May 11, weather and conditions permitting, officials said.

GDOT officials said the full closure is necessary to allow safe operation of heavy equipment and to protect motorists during construction.

According to GDOT, motorists should expect “significant, region-wide delays across metro Atlanta and potentially the larger region throughout the weekend. This closure supports the ongoing I-285 Westside reconstruction project, which spans 10 miles from SR 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road. Contractor work crews will mill and grind existing concrete pavement, preparing for slab repair and replacement. The full closure is required to safely accommodate heavy equipment operations, provide adequate workspace for crews, and protect motorists.”

GDOT warned of potential heavy congestion on I-20, the Downtown Connector (I-75/I-85), and Langford Parkway (State Route 166), along with spillover traffic on local roads in southwest Atlanta and Fulton County.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes, and check traffic conditions before traveling using the 511GA app or navigation tools, officials said.

Detours will be clearly marked, GDOT officials say.

The southbound I-285 traffic is expected to be diverted to I-20 at Exit 10 and then to I-75/I-85 southbound. Northbound traffic will be diverted to SR 166/Langford Parkway at Exit 5.

More information about the project is available on GDOT’s website.