Local library service helps convert VHS, vinyl and film to digital format

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Public Library is offering a new way for residents to preserve old memories.

The Sewell Mill Library’s Creative Studios can convert older audio and video formats into digital recordings.

Jay Morgan with Cobb’s Sewell Mill Library Creative Studios said residents can bring in their items for training on how to digitize them.

“Either up to 5 VHS at a time or with all of the other items, you can bring in as many as you want and we will train you on how to do them,” Morgan said.

Morgan listed the types of media the library can convert and preserve, including “cassette tapes, VHS tapes, including the mini VHS-C tapes, vinyl, 8 millimeter film, 8 millimeter slide photos, CDs, and DVDs.”

He said it is important to preserve older tapes.

“Film in a VHS tape is partially liquid-y, so the longer they exist the thinner and thinner the film does become over time,” Morgan said.

In addition to digitizing old media, the Creative Studios also offer sound booths, a recording studio, a video production room complete with a green screen and lighting, a black box theatre, an amphitheater and an art studio.

Morgan said libraries are expanding their offerings to stay relevant.

“I think that the real kind of way forward for libraries to stay relevant is by embracing technology and expanding their offerings,” he said.

All services are free with a Cobb library card.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.