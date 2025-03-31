LIVE UPDATES: Severe weather threat ends, communities recovering from storm damage

ATLANTA — Communities are beginning to recover from the damage left after severe storms rolled through metro Atlanta and parts of Georgia on Monday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia until 7 p.m.

Potential Impacts

These severe storms will be capable of the following:

Wind gusts 60+ mph (straight-line winds strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines)

(straight-line winds strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines) Large hail (diameter 1 inch or greater)

(diameter 1 inch or greater) Tornadoes are possible, though they will be brief and isolated

A second line of scattered strong storms will develop for late afternoon and evening hours.

LIVE UPDATES:

2:15 p.m.

According to Georgia Power, thousands are without power across the state.

1:57 p.m.

Inman Road in Fayette County has reopened, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says.

1:56 p.m.

Ground stop at Atlanta airport extended until 2:15 p.m.

1:52 p.m.

Reports of a tree fell onto a home at the 1500 block of Alverado Way in the Avondale Estates section of Dekalb County.

1:41 p.m.

0 of 7 Storm damage reported in Carroll County (Carroll County Sheriff's Office) Storm damage reported in Carroll County (Carroll County Sheriff's Office) Storm damage reported in Carroll County (Carroll County Sheriff's Office) Storm damage reported in Carroll County (Carroll County Sheriff's Office) Storm damage reported in Carroll County (Carroll County Sheriff's Office) Storm damage reported in Carroll County (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Carroll County Damage due to downed trees on multiple residences, according to the EMA.

Cypress Circle - Trees on multiple residences

Memory Springs DR. - Trees on multiple mobile homes

Tree down on Hwy 5 at Reavesville Rd

Trees down on Hwy 5 at Old Columbus Rd

Tree down on Hwy 5 at Daniel Rd

Tree down on Hwy 5 at Ephesus Church RD

Tree down on Little New York RD

Tree down on Old Driver RD

Tree down on Whooping Creek RD

Tree down on Carrollton Tyus RD

Tree down on Bethesda Church RD

Tree down on Ringer RD

Multiple other reports in the Tyus, Roopville, Lowell and Whitesburg areas

1:40 p.m.

EM - Rockdale County Government - Noemi Hays

Hi Roc Rd NE and E Lake Dr NE – Trees Down blocking both lanes

3730 Troupe Smith Rd SE – Tree down across Rd.

Power line down on McDaniel Mill Rd.

1:36 p.m.

The Acworth Police Department issued a warning to motorists to avoid the area of Rockdale Drive due to a downed tree and downed power lines. The road is shut down.

1:29 p.m.

A road has been closed due to fallen tree in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office issued the road closure for Inman Road near New Vision Church.

Officials said they will provide an update when the road reopens.

“We encourage everyone to stay safe and exercise caution while on the roadways, especially under the current bad weather conditions,” the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Learn more about what you can do before severe weather arrives. 👇https://t.co/Jlj8KgPT62 pic.twitter.com/XZWl81a0si — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 31, 2025

1:27 p.m. Tornado Warnings dropped for metro area counties.

1:25 p.m.

Tornado Warnings dropped for metro area counties.

1:04 p.m.

Ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to thunderstorms.

1:00 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation - West issued a warning to motorists to drive carefully and slow down due to a severe thunderstorm watch in Columbus, Newnan, Thomaston, Fayetteville and Peachtree City.

12:50 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Spalding counties until 1:30 p.m.

12:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Henry and Rockdale counties until 1:15 p.m.

Areas near a cold front in the eastern U.S. will be the focus for severe weather today (March 31). Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to overspread much of the Southeast into the Carolinas today, accompanied by swaths of damaging wind gusts and perhaps a few tornadoes.… pic.twitter.com/w1D4dd1LdO — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 31, 2025

The National Weather Service has offered tips for sudden flash flooding.

“Whether you’re on the road or camping, will you be ready for sudden flash flooding? Make sure to enable Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone,” NWS said. “If flooding occurs while you’re outdoors, immediately get to higher ground, and NEVER enter flood waters in a vehicle or on foot.”

Whether you’re on the road or camping, will you be ready for sudden flash flooding? Make sure to enable Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone. If flooding occurs while you’re outdoors, immediately get to higher ground, and NEVER enter flood waters in a vehicle or on foot. pic.twitter.com/vlDVacuhxS — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 31, 2025

Continue to monitor the weather forecasts through this afternoon, and keep cellphones charged before the storms arrive. In the event of power outages, the cellphone can serve as a flashlight.

In addition, stream the 95.5 WSB storm coverage with our 95.5 WSB News App.