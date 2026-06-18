‘Live Nobly’ fatherhood program for detainees held ahead of Father’s Day

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Divine 9 (African American fraternities and sororities) fraternities at the ‘Live Nobly’ Fatherhood Father’s Day Program in 2024.

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Adult Detention Center, and other officials held the third annual Live Nobly fatherhood event, celebrating fathers ahead of Father’s Day.

This year, members of historically Black Greek letter fraternities spoke to detainees about being father figures.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff David Jones said those who are incarcerated are still people.

“You still mean something to the community. You still mean something to yourself and your family,” Jones said.

Along with parenting classes, detainees were also given opportunities to interact with their children.

Jones said authorities want those inside the facility to be a part of the community in any way they can.