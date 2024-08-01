LIST: 2024 Summer Olympians and Paralympians from the Peach State

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 5 LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 31: Anthony Edwards #5 of Team United States reacts after a dunk during a Men's Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 31, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Some of the best athletes across the country and fighting to bring home the gold for the U.S. in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Dozens of those athletes call the Peach State home.

As of now, the U.S. has brought home 31 medals. Four of those medals have come from athletes with Georgia ties.

Here are all the athletes competing in the Games from Georgia:

Katelyn Abeln

Shooting

Douglasville, Ga.

Finished 24th in Women’s 10m Air Pistol

Chris Bailey

Track and Field

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Graham Blanks

Track and Field

Athens, Ga.

Has not yet competed

McKenzie Coan

Paralympic Swimming

Clarkesville, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Has four gold medals and two silver medals from the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo

Christian Coleman

Track and Field

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Brooks Curry

Swimming

Dunwoody, Ga.

Won silver in the 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Won gold in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Anthony Edwards

Basketball

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Attended University of Georgia

Chris Eubanks

Tennis

Atlanta, Ga.

Finished 33rd in 2024 Paris Olympics

Attended Georgia Tech

Dearica Hamby

Basketball

Marietta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Vincent Hancock

Shooting

Eatonton, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Won gold in the 2008, 2012 and 2020 Olympic Games in Beijing, London and Tokyo

Also competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Daniel Haugh

Track and Field

Marietta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Attended Kennesaw State University

Will Hinton

Shooting

Dacula, Ga.

Finished 27th in Men’s Trap Shooting

Emma Hunt

Sport Climbing

Woodstock, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Attended Kennesaw State University

Jasmine Jones

Track and Field

Atlanta, Ga

Has not yet competed

Henry Leverett

Shooting

Bainbridge, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Brody Malone

Gymnastics

Summerville, Ga.

Won bronze in the Men’s Team Gymnastics Competition

Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Ryan Medrano

Paralympic Track and Field

Savannah, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Bailey Moody

Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball

Alpharetta, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Hampton Morris

Weightlifting

Marietta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Gia Pergolini

Paralympic Swimming

Atlanta, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Won gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Daniel Roberts

Track and Field

Hampton, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Emily Sonnett

Soccer

Marietta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Won bronze in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Carson Tyler

Diving

Moultrie, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Jarryd Wallace

Paralympic Track and Field

Athens, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro

Caleb Wiley

Soccer

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Played for Atlanta United

Allie Wilson

Track and Field

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Walker Zimmerman