Lake Allatoona named among most beautiful lakes in U.S.

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — A North Georgia lake has been ranked among the most beautiful in the United States.

A list published by World Atlas ranked the most beautiful lake in each state, with Lake Allatoona placing among the nation’s 15 most beautiful lakes.

“When the Army Corps dammed the Etowah River for flood control and filled the basin by 1950, the old mining community of Allatoona, founded in 1838 and fought over in an 1864 Civil War battle, went under for good,” according to World Atlas.

World Atlas said the lake has since become “one of the prettiest lakes in Georgia.”

Located northwest of Atlanta near Cartersville, Lake Allatoona spans more than 12,000 acres and nearly 270 miles of shoreline.

“It pulls double duty as drinking water for Acworth, Woodstock, and parts of Atlanta,” World Atlas said.

Visitors can fish, boat, swim, hike or rent lakeside cabins at Lake Allatoona.