Kennesaw State opens new residence hall ahead of fall semester

KENNESAW, GA — Kennesaw State University has opened an on campus new residence hall ahead of the start of the fall semester.

Summit II is a nearly 97,000-square-foot, five-story, suite-style residence hall with 462 beds for first-year students. The building is located next to the Summit Residence Hall, which opened four years ago.

The university says the new residence hall is designed to help address a shortage of student housing.

Summit II also includes designated community spaces, including a courtyard between Summit I and Summit II that provides residents with a shared gathering space in the center of campus.

The university says eight Kennesaw State alumni working in architecture, engineering and construction helped design and build the new residence hall.

Kennesaw State’s fall semester begins Aug. 24.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.