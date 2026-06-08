K-9 officer gets upgraded protection through community donation

K-9 body armor K-9 Guinness is the recipient of new body armor, thanks to a donation. (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff/Facebook)
By Ashley Simmons

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is getting added protection thanks to support from a nonprofit organization and a local donor.

K-9 Guinness will receive a specialized bullet- and stab-resistant vest through a partnership between the nonprofit Vested Interest in K-9s and a citizen in Cumming who made a one-time donation.

The vest costs nearly $1,800 and is designed to help protect the four-legged deputy while assisting with law enforcement operations in Forsyth County.

Vested Interest in K-9s has provided more than 6,500 vests to police dogs across the country, including several in Georgia.

Among the Georgia K-9s that have received vests through the program are K-9 Bear with the Cedartown Police Department and police dogs in Savannah.

Officials say the new vest will provide Guinness with additional protection as he continues serving alongside Forsyth County deputies.

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