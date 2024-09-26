Hurricane Helene: Which attractions, events are closing in metro Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta entrance

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — As the metro Atlanta prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Helene, some major Atlanta staples and events may close or be postponed to avoid inclement weather.

Here are some of the local attractions that have announced closures so far.

  • Zoo Atlanta closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday
  • North Georgia State Fair closed all of Thursday
  • Fox Theatre closed on Thursday
  • Atlanta Botanical Garden closed through Friday
  • Georgia Aquarium closed all of Friday
  • High Museum closed all of Friday
  • Center For Puppetry Arts closed all of Friday
  • AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K postponed

WSB will update this story when more closures are announced for events and attractions in the metro area.

We have reached out to other local sites to see if they’ll be impacted by inclement weather.

