‘Home for the Pawlidays’ program seeks foster homes for shelter pets this Thanksgiving

Annual Home for the Pawlidays event scheduled in metro Atlanta with free pet adoptions

ATLANTA — Lifeline Animal Project is calling on volunteers to help give shelter pets a cozy place to spend Thanksgiving through its “Home for the Pawlidays” program.

The effort asks families to temporarily foster an animal for two weeks, offering dogs a break from crowded shelters in DeKalb or Fulton counties.

“We’re looking for a couch and cuddles, just so the animal can get out of the shelter so they don’t have to be alone, and what better way to spend the holidays than with an animal in need,” said Lifeline’s Tiki Artist.

Participants can choose from a variety of dogs, and those who form a bond during the foster period can adopt their pet for free for a limited time.

Registration for the program is available on Lifeline’s website.