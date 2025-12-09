Holiday tours now open at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion

ATLANTA — The Governor’s Mansion on West Paces Ferry Road is officially decked out for the season and open for free Christmas tours.

First Lady Marty Kemp says the goal each year is to make the executive residence feel inviting and festive for all who visit.

“We spent the whole month of November decorating,” she said, noting the trees typically arrive the Friday before Thanksgiving.

“We encourage everybody, we have a lot of spaces online to sign up and come in, we’ve got great decorations, we’ve got elves this year that are hidden throughout the mansion which has been very exciting.”

Kemp says every detail is designed to get guests into the holiday spirit and make them feel at home while exploring the decorated rooms.

Tours run every day through next Tuesday.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.