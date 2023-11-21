Here is how you can get free, discounted Uber rides over the Thanksgiving holiday (File Photo) (blinow61/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — As more and more people hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, Uber is offering options for free and discounted rides.

Georgia is one of five states awarded $25,000 in ride credits by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber to help prevent drunk driving deaths that can occur over the holiday weekend.

Data from 2017 to 2021 shows that drunk driving was responsible for a third of traffic deaths in Georgia occurring over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“All drunk driving deaths are preventable because they are all caused by someone making the poor decision to drive after drinking,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), said. “GOHS thanks the GHSA and Uber for their efforts to stop drunk and drugged driving and we hope everyone who chooses to drink alcoholic beverages will always make the wise choice to give the keys to a sober, designated driver or call for a ride with cab or ride-share.”

The ride credit will only be available for certain hours between Wednesday and Monday.

To receive a $25 credit, enter the code rUsQ0JNHGgv during selected hours into the Uber app.

Each account will only be able to receive one $25 credit and the Uber account user must be in Georgia to receive the credit.

These ride-share credits will be available in the following timeframes:

Wednesday: 9 p.m. -11:59 a.m.

Thursday: 12 a.m. - 6 a.m., 8 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Friday: 12 a.m.-6 a.m; 8 p.m.-11:59pm

Saturday: 12: a.m -6: a.m; 6: p.m.-11:59pm

Sunday: 12 a.m. - 6: a.m. 8 p.m.-11:59pm

Monday: 12 a.m. -6 a.m.

