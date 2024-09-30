Helene recovery efforts: How you can help by donating to the Red Cross and Humane Society

ATLANTA — Calling it the largest storm to ever hit Florida’s Big Bend region, the American Red Cross is urging Americans to rush donations to their organization as recovery efforts in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia are underway.

The storm’s path carried it through south Georgia in the area around Valdosta before going further to the Atlanta metro area and into Tennessee and the Carolinas.

According to the Red Cross, they’ve already opened shelters for thousands of Americans in need due to impacts of the storm, which first made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane on Friday morning.

“We urgently need your help to support the families and communities impacted by this devastating storm,” Red Cross said in their donation plea.

The nonprofit outlined what different donation amounts can help provide:

$50 provides a full day of food and shelter for one person at a Red Cross emergency shelter, including three meals, blankets and bedding

$150 provides a crib for an infant

$360 deploys an emergency response vehicle for a day to help deliver meals, snacks and other relief supplies

“The coming days will be the most difficult of many families’ lives. Even when this disaster subsides and it’s safe to return home, many will have no home to return to, and their communities may be forever changed,” the Red Cross said, adding that rushing a donation now will “help us reach families devastated by Hurricane Helene with critical relief like warm meals, clean water and shelter in the challenging days ahead.”

The Humane Society’s Animal Rescue Team will be on the ground distributing resources and veterinary care, as well as search and rescue efforts in the areas impacted by the storm.

They are asking for donations to their Emergency Animal Relief Fund.

A donation to the Humane Society’s Emergency Animal Relief Fund goes towards: