Have lab-created diamonds lost their luster? Here’s what WSB Consumer Expert Clark Howard says

CULVER CITY, CA - MARCH 31: Jewelry backstage during the Frankie B Fashion Show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Smashbox Studios on March 31, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — For the first time ever, more than half of engagement rings have lab-created diamonds and WSB Consumer Expert Clark Howard says that’s a smart money choice.

“The reality is, if I buy a dug-out-of-the-earth diamond, and then later I want to sell it, it’s worth a tiny fraction of what I paid for it,” Howard says.

He says lab-created diamonds are even less expensive now as more are being created and that’s driving down the price of what he calls “dug-out- of-the-earth diamonds”.

Howard also says don’t believe the stories about lab-created diamonds starting to lose their appeal.

“This is all part of a well-coordinated, orchestrated publicity campaign to try to turn people against lab diamonds.”

Lab-grown diamonds can cost up to 85% less than natural diamonds and Howard says nobody can tell the difference.