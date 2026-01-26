Gwinnett County keeps warming stations open as freezing temperatures persist

Best Friend Park Gym in Norcross (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — With temperatures remaining near freezing around metro Atlanta, Gwinnett County officials are keeping warming stations open for another day.

Instead of closing Monday morning, county officials say the warming stations will now remain open through 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gwinnett County has a total of six warming stations available to residents. Locations include Best Friend Park in Norcross, senior centers in Buford and Lawrenceville, and Shorty Howell Park in Duluth.

Officials say the extended hours are due to continued cold conditions across the area.

