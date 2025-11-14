Google awards $6M to Georgia State University for new AI innovation lab

ATLANTA — Google is giving $6 million to Georgia State University to build an Artificial Intelligence Innovation Lab aimed at preparing future educators and the high school students they’ll teach for a rapidly changing tech world.

GSU Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jared Abramson says the goal is to “train the next generation of leaders in technology and then disseminate that information across Georgia.”

The new lab will feature laser printers and collaborative workspaces where Georgia State education students can work alongside the university’s computer science faculty and Google curriculum designers. Abramson says students will learn “shoulder to shoulder with… real-life Googlers who designed the curriculum and deliver the instructions.”

The program will operate as an after-school initiative for high school students, including many who are dual-enrolled at Georgia State. The first class is expected to participate in 2027.

Abramson says the effort comes as the number of graduating high school students declines statewide making it even more important to ensure students who do graduate are ready for college.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.