Georgia Tech graduate will help bring Artemis II’s crew home safely on Friday

Liliana Villarreal, Artemis landing and recovery director with Exploration Ground Systems (EGS), stands in front of the Crew Module Test Article (CMTA) at the turn basin in the Launch Complex 39 area at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 1, 2023. The CMTA is being used to practice recovery after splashdown of the Orion spacecraft to prepare for the Artemis II crewed mission. EGS leads recovery efforts.

A Georgia Tech graduate will play a role in ensuring the Artemis II astronauts return home safely on Friday evening.

Lili Villarreal graduated from Georgia Tech in 1996 and earned her Master’s of Aerospace Engineering in 1997.

She is currently serving as the NASA Artemis Landing and Recovery Director at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and she’ll be the one in charge of making sure the Artemis II crew lands safely in the Pacific and then back home to American soil.

>>Stay with WSB Radio for continuing Artemis II mission and splash down coverage

“We expect to recover the crew and deliver them to the medical bay within two hours of splashdown,” Villarreal said at an April 8 Artemis II briefing.

It’s a job Villarreal says Georgia Tech helped her prepare for, and one she’s proud to do.

“I love what I’m doing. I love this program. I think it’s an amazing thing that we’re doing for humanity and it’s a stepping stone to eventually us living in other worlds, and I get to be part of that,” she told WSB Radio.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.