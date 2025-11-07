Georgia Power urges customers to make sure home is ready for frigid weather

GEORGIA — With freezing temperatures arriving in metro Atlanta early next week, Georgia Power is offering assistance for those who may have a hard time protecting their home from the cold.

Heating your home when the temperature drops can get expensive. Amanda Sowells with Georgia Power says they’re here to help.

“Our energy assistance team is actually traveling around the state to help our customers sign up for different programs that we have,” Sowells says.

She says those programs for qualifying customers include service discounts, along with the so-called “ease program” in which contractors visit a home to make improvements to make it more energy efficient, all for free.

They provide tips to protect your home from the cold, checking insulation, sealing any leaks, and changing your air filter.

She says customers can also get rebates on their bills if they choose energy-efficient devices like programmable thermostats.