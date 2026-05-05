Georgia Gov. Kemp signs literacy bill aimed at improving student reading rates

FILE PHOTO: Kids can earn a free book from Barnes & Noble through its Summer Reading Program.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation aimed at improving reading outcomes for students across the state, according to officials.

The legislation requires literacy coaches in every public elementary school in Georgia, encourages earlier enrollment in school, and expands options for retaining students who are not reading on grade level.

“This bill is a monumental step in our year-long work to ensure students have the literacy skills they need,” Kemp said.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who made the measure a key priority, says the bill is intended to better support students, parents, and educators as Georgia continues to address low literacy rates.

“Our end goal has always been the same. Let’s put forth the best piece of legislation to help our educators, and help our kids, and our parents here in the state. And I think we were able to do that,” Jones previously said.

Supporters say the measure is designed to improve early reading instruction and provide additional resources for struggling students. State Rep. Chris Erwin said the bill will help strengthen literacy support systems statewide.

Data cited by state officials shows about 60% of Georgia third graders are not reading on grade level.

The legislation follows earlier action by lawmakers this year, when the Georgia House approved broader literacy legislation aimed at improving reading outcomes and funding school-based literacy support, including provisions outlined in the House literacy bill.

In December 2025, Atlanta Public Schools established a literacy council as part of local efforts to address reading challenges among students.

The measure had previously advanced through the General Assembly before being sent to the governor for signature earlier this year.