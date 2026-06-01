Georgia gas tax suspension set to expire June 2

The ongoing war in the Middle East is having an ongoing impact on the price at the pump.

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers could soon see higher prices at the pump despite a recent decline in gas prices statewide.

After peaking ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, gas prices have dropped slightly across Georgia. The statewide average now stands at $3.86 per gallon.

The decrease could be short-lived, however, as Gov. Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state’s gas tax is scheduled to expire at midnight on June 2.

Motorists are being advised to fill up their gas tanks now as gas prices are expected to rise 33 cents per gallon when the state gas tax suspension expires.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“After renewing the suspension of the state gas tax to help hardworking Georgians get through the Memorial Day weekend with further relief, and with oil prices now holding relatively steady, the gas tax suspension will expire at 11:59pm tomorrow while the state also keeps a financial eye toward any unexpected needs in the future.”

In March, Kemp suspended the state’s gas tax for 60 days. In mid-May, he announced an extension through June 2 to cover the Memorial Day travel period.

So far, there has been no indication from the governor’s office that another extension is being considered.

The national average price of gas is $4.32 per gallon.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.