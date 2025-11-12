Georgia college announces its first graduate program

By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gwinnett College announces it’s first graduate program-- a Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education.

Dr. Chavondra Mills, Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Georgia Gwinnett College says this comes at a critical time as we have a teacher shortage.

“Our introduction of this program is a direct response to that shortage,” Mills explains. “We want to make sure that we have master level certified teachers available within our region.”

The plan is to launch the program in the spring of 2027.

