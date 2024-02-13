Georgia Board of Regents approves standalone medical school for UGA UGA arch on North Campus in Athens

A new medical school in Georgia is a step closer to becoming a reality.

A proposal to create a new, standalone medical school in Athens at the University of Georgia cleared a key hurdle Tuesday morning when the Georgia Board of Regents voted to approve the plan.

The board’s authorization clears the way for what would be the state’s second public medical school. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that officials say it is needed to address Georgia’s doctor shortage.

“Board members did not discuss a timeline Tuesday for opening the new school, but additional steps remain, including seeking accreditation in compliance with the Liaison Committee on Medical Education’s (LCME) standards and securing funding for a new facility,” The AJC’s Vanessa McCray writes. “The LCME is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as an authority for the accreditation of medical education programs.”

Last month, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recommended spending $50 million in state funds for the medical school’s design and construction.

The AJC adds that officials have estimated the “total cost of a new facility to be $100 million, with UGA to provide additional funding.”

The Georgia House of Representatives last week approved the project as part of its amended budget for the current fiscal year, which is now in the hands of the Senate.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

