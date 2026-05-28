GDOT warns drivers about upcoming full weekend closure of I-285 in Atlanta

All I-285 lanes to shut down for weekend in Fulton County

ATLANTA — Motorists are being reminded to prepare for another full weekend closure of Interstate 285 in both directions during the second round of the I-285 Westside Project in Atlanta.

According to Natalie Dale with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the next phase of the road work is scheduled for the weekend of June 5 through June 8, weather permitting.

“Here we go again,” Dale said. “It’s the same closure with all lanes closed on I-285 on the west side.”

GDOT officials said all lanes of I-285 will be shut down between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 5 and continuing until 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

Transportation officials are warning drivers to expect major delays across metro Atlanta and use alternate routes during the closure scheduled in June.

GDOT officials said heavy truck traffic will be detoured around the closure using I-20, I-75 and I-85, while local traffic should expect congestion on nearby surface streets throughout the weekend.

The closure is part of a larger reconstruction effort along the westside corridor of I-285. According to GDOT, crews are replacing aging pavement, shoulders, concrete median barriers, glare screens and guardrails along the interstate.

The project also includes drainage improvements, new striping and upgraded traffic control features designed to improve safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

According to GDOT, the project includes rebuilding about a third of the I-285 perimeter from Paces Ferry Road to the airport area and is expected to continue through 2028.

“This $206 million effort is one of two major projects to repair and replace concrete slabs along the I-285 westside corridor. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2028,” according to GDOT officials.

Traffic detours, digital message boards and law enforcement officers will be in place during the closure, GDOT officials said.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes, and check traffic conditions before traveling using the 511GA app or navigation tools, officials said.

Drivers are urged to:

Slow down in work zones

Follow all posted signage

Stay alert and avoid distractions

Move over when possible

Wear seatbelts

Avoid the I-285 corridor on the west side of Atlanta

Review routes before starting any trip

Use the 511GA app or other wayfinding apps for real-time Georgia-specific updates

Expect changing traffic patterns and follow all posted signage

More information about the project is available on GDOT’s website.