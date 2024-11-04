Gas prices in Georgia up slightly in the last week

Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. There are now over 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon or higher. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices have slightly increased in the last week, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average of $2.94 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is two cents more than a week ago.

On average, Georgia drivers are paying $44.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

Last month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state gas tax, which dropped gas prices in Georgia for several weeks. Kemp then ended the suspension, which brought gas prices back up.

“Georgians may have noticed a slight bump in gas prices since Governor Kemp brought back the state’s gas tax. But don’t worry, things may be improving. We’re expecting prices to dip soon, thanks to the usual drop in demand around this time of year and a switch to the cheaper winter fuel mix,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.02), Valdosta ($2.99), and Brunswick ($2.97), while the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Rome ($2.87), Augusta-Aiken ($2.85), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.79).



