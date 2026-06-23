Fulton County schools opening enrollment to out-of-district students

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Beginning this fall, Fulton County Schools will allow students who live outside the district to enroll in four schools through a tuition-based program.

Students are typically assigned to public schools based on where they live, but district officials say the new initiative will offer enrollment opportunities to out-of-district students at select campuses.

“These students can apply for enrollment at four different high schools throughout the district,” Fulton County’s Erin Nusnbaum said.

One of the participating schools is North Springs High School, a STEAM magnet school.

“It has a variety of AP and advanced courses, over 60 extra curricular activities, work base learning, and career-diploma options,” Nusnbaum said.

Another participating school is the Fulton Academy for Virtual Excellence, also known as FAVE, which offers remote learning opportunities.

District officials said the four participating schools include a remote learning school, a STEAM magnet school and two additional schools that offer high graduation rates and numerous Advanced Placement courses.

Fulton County Schools said it hopes to expand the tuition-based program over the next two years and eventually make it available at all schools in the district.

Enrollment information is available through Fulton County Schools.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.