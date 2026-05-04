Free parking now open in downtown Roswell as major construction begins nearby

ROSWELL, GA — A new 3-and-a-half level parking deck has opened in downtown Roswell as construction begins on the next phase of the project.

City officials say the deck is free to use for now as work continues along Green Street, which is closed to through traffic from Cherry Way to Highway 9 for the next six months.

City Administrator for Infrastructure Sharon Izzo says the decision was made to keep parking free while construction is underway.

“That part of the project is under construction for the next six months, the mayor and council determined that they weren’t going to charge for parking in the parking deck until all of that work is complete,” Izzo said.

The deck adds 394 parking spaces for drivers visiting downtown. Izzo says the project was approved by voters through a bond in 2022.

“We are very excited to be opening it, we’re going to be adding 394 parking spots to downtown Roswell,” she said.

Drivers can access the parking deck using a new connector road at the intersection of Highway 9.

Construction is also underway along Green Street, where the city is adding new lighting and trails as part of the project.

Izzo says the city does not expect to revisit charging for parking until after the project is complete.

“So we don’t anticipate revisiting charging to the parking deck until January of 2027,” she said.

Officials say the new parking deck is part of a larger effort to maintain access to downtown during ongoing construction.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.