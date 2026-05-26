Former Atlanta Braves star Bob Horner dies

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 21: Former Atlanta Braves player Bob Horner (holding the red tomahawk) performs the ceremonial first chop in the first inning of the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on April 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Braves star Bob Horner has died at the age of 68, the team announced.

In a statement on social media, the Atlanta Braves remembered Horner’s impact on the franchise and the game of baseball.

“Bob Horner built a career out of being first. He was the first overall pick in the 1978 draft after an illustrious collegiate career. He was the first Braves draftee to skip the minor leagues entirely and debut directly in the majors. And he was the first Atlanta player to ever hit four home runs in a single game when he did so against the Montreal Expos in 1986,” the Braves said.

The team also highlighted Horner’s accomplishments, including being named National League Rookie of the Year in 1978 and an NL All-Star in 1982.

The Braves said Horner teamed with Dale Murphy to form one of the most feared power-hitting duos in baseball during the 1980s.

“The Atlanta Braves extend sincere sympathies to his wife, Chris, two sons, Tyler and Trent, and his numerous friends and fans across the game,” the team said.

His cause of death was not released.