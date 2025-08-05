Final round of “Coolest Thing Made in Georgia” contest is this week

ATLANTA, GA — A contest is on in the state for the title of “The Coolest Thing Made in Georgia.”

Launched by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, residents are voting in the inaugural contest that invites business owners, manufacturers, makers, and creators from across the state to enter their products into a public voting bracket.

According to the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s website, “The “Coolest Thing Made in Georgia” is an exciting new program designed to celebrate and showcase our state’s outstanding innovation and craftsmanship."

Currently in the competition is the Lockheed C-130J Super Hercules, da Vinci Surgical System, gulfstream jets, and the Midnight EVTOL (Electric Vertical & Takeoff Aircraft). It stands for electric vertical take-off and landing.

The final round of voting takes place this week, with the winner announced on August 20.