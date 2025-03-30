Final Four field begins to take shape after Duke, Florida victories

Half of the Final Four is now set following wins in the East and West Regionals of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Two more spots in the Final Four remain up for grabs. Tennessee and Houston are set to play in the Midwest Regional today, while here in Atlanta, the South Regional will see Auburn face off against Michigan State at State Farm Arena with tip-off beginning at 5:05pm.

Duke dominated Alabama 85-65 in a commanding performance that secured their place in the Final Four. The Blue Devils pulled away early and never looked back, delivering a statement win in the East Regional.

Out West, Florida edged out Texas Tech 84-79 in a high-energy battle that came down to the final minutes. The Gators now join Duke in San Antonio, where the national semifinals will take place next weekend.

By the end of the day, the full field for the Final Dance will be locked in, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to March Madness.