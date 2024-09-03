Final 8PM sunset in Atlanta until April happens this week

Sunset at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Photo: Eric Rabe

By WSBTV

The days are getting shorter and this week marks the final 8PM sunset you’ll see until next year.

Tuesday’s sunset will occur at 8PM. Wednesday’s sunset is expected to be around 7:58PM.

That means the next sunset at 8PM or later won’t be until April 4, 2025, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

September 22 marks the end of summer and beginning of fall.

For the rest of September and October, you can expect sunsets in the 7PM or 6PM hour. When daylight saving time ends on November 3 and the clocks fall back, the sunsets will be in the 5PM hour.

We will be on standard time until March 9, 2025.

