FBI tracks 70 drones violating World Cup no-fly zone in Atlanta, seizes 32

ATLANTA — The FBI Atlanta field office says it tracked 70 drones violating temporary no-fly restrictions during World Cup activities in the city.

FBI officials say 32 of those drones were seized.

Special Agent in Charge Marlo Hampton said the potential for a drone malfunction could create safety concerns.

“You can have a drone that can intercede with a law enforcement drone that’s in the area or in the air,” Hampton said. “You can have a drone that can interfere with a helicopter that is up, but you can also have a drone that malfunctions or the pilot is not savvy enough to maintain it and it crashes into the crowd below.”

Hampton said authorities are issuing citations that could result in up to one year in jail, a $100,000 fine and seizure of drones.

“The reality is there are numerous individuals that are encroaching on the temporary flight restriction,” Hampton said.

Officials say the flight restriction covers a 3-mile radius on World Cup game days.

“Before every flight, drone operators should check for active flight restrictions using an FAA-approved B4UFLY service provider,” FBI Atlanta said.

Hampton noted the high number of drones operating in the Atlanta area.

“We are in a very urban area compared to our counterparts in other cities,” Hampton said. “I think more people are around that maybe aren’t even necessarily participating in the concepts and they’re coming in and bringing those drones.”

Graham said operators can use the FBI’s “Before You Fly” app to determine where restrictions are in place before operating a drone.

Authorities say improper or unsafe drone use can pose hazards to aircraft and people on the ground and may violate federal law.

Earlier this week, a man was arrested on federal charges after prosecutors said he flew a drone over Centennial Olympic Park during the FIFA World Cup Fan Fest in Atlanta. According to prosecutors, Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez is in the United States illegally following two prior deportations.

A list of approved providers offering free airspace awareness tools for desktop and mobile is available at https://faa.gov/uas/getting_started/b4ufly.

FBI officials say these tools provide real-time information on temporary flight restrictions, restricted airspace and other advisories based on the operator’s location.